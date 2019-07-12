As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Has Trimmed Its Stake; Legacy Capital Partners Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Raised as Shares Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $310.41. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 9.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Gp Lp accumulated 2.57M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5.19 million shares. One Cap Management Lc has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.6% or 29,748 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff accumulated 13,209 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Hartford Fin Management has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj owns 51,660 shares. Capital World Investors has invested 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 799,519 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 74,463 shares. 462,115 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership. Uss Mgmt Ltd reported 5.64% stake. Hall Kathryn A accumulated 5,861 shares. 158,054 were accumulated by Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri. Parsec Management Incorporated accumulated 418,367 shares or 3.14% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Options Volume Peaks as Health Insurers Get Crushed – Schaeffers Research” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares to 21,532 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).