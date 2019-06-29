As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Holding; Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Has Increased by American Trust Investment Advisors Llc

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 464,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.24 million, down from 476,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63M shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 6.75M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,463 shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $400.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 66,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

