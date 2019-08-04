As Antero Resources (AR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Warburg Pincus Has Cut by $140.12 Million Its Position; Oakmont Partners Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $362,173 as Share Value Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 11,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,802 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 46,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.29 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10.