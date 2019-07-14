As Antero Resources (AR) Shares Declined, Warburg Pincus Has Lowered Its Stake by $140.12 Million; Kwmg Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Holding as Share Value Rose

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.53M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can This Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stock Turn Things Around in Q1? – The Motley Fool” on April 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 17% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Downgrades Antero Resources Following LNG Price Rally – Benzinga” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 7,200 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $50,085. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.36M for 32.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 22,769 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 536,311 shares in its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Ltd Company reported 2.33% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 544,231 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 2,750 shares. 336,210 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bp Public Limited Co owns 28,070 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 112,830 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 389,575 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 431,113 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 277,196 shares. Qs Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 381,980 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.69 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 954 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 30,627 shares. First Dallas Securities Incorporated has 9,345 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roundview Capital Limited Co holds 27,929 shares. 156,936 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. M Holdg owns 27,675 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gp Inc Inc has invested 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset has 0.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 246,987 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,236 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.04% or 9,440 shares. 512,519 were reported by Schneider Capital Mgmt Corp. Oarsman reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jefferies Group Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 26,170 shares to 52,289 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).