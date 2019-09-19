As Antero Resources (AR) Shares Declined, Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holder Amalgamated Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $714,066

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 85.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 211,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 35,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198,000, down from 247,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 3.43M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 28,546 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, down from 32,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.2. About 313,232 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usaa Msci Em Mkt Val Mom Etf by 87,848 shares to 3.78M shares, valued at $168.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 218,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 964,924 shares. Interest Gp invested in 0% or 4,277 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Com holds 0% or 106 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 34,914 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc owns 68,444 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.93M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 46,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Petrus Lta invested in 0.68% or 696,172 shares. Axa holds 0% or 24,600 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 440,863 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 45,370 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of stock. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 4,191 shares to 10,909 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.34% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinnacle Ptnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,167 shares. 106,458 are held by First Trust Advsrs Lp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 287,431 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 470 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.03% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,450 shares. Piedmont Investment, North Carolina-based fund reported 32,544 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.25% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 10,260 shares. 18,120 were accumulated by Btc Cap Mgmt. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.15% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 147,670 shares. Fruth Mgmt accumulated 1.02% or 13,972 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 0% or 174 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.19 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.