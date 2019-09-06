As Antero Resources (AR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Warburg Pincus Has Trimmed by $140.12 Million Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Synovus Financial Upped Position

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.42. About 7.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 04/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PRIVACY COMMISSIONER OPENS FORMAL INVESTIGATION IN TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER DATA BREACH; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Proposed EU online turnover tax “ill-judged” -Irish PM; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Loses Ground as People Spend More Time on Google Sites; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 3.31 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.22 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3.43M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Group LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1,970 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 381,980 shares. Paloma Mngmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 544,231 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 75,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Com owns 1.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 141,287 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.86 million shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 10,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 43,427 shares. 554,143 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 1.11% or 87,178 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kensico Cap Management reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 380 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advisors holds 0.14% or 252 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26% or 200,166 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Lp invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parthenon Lc has invested 1.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0.39% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,290 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.46% or 24,560 shares. Bangor Comml Bank invested in 7,718 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Capital Mngmt owns 75,384 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 21,056 shares to 17,616 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 26,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,582 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Facebook Do to Match What It Did to Snap? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.