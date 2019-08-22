As Antero Resources (AR) Share Price Declined, Warburg Pincus Has Decreased Holding; Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.55 Million as Share Price Declined

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.555. About 856,358 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 11,517 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 2,000 are held by Edge Wealth Ltd. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 31,282 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 165,971 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 141,287 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 7.75M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 24,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 523,679 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 534,835 shares. 10.67M were accumulated by Blackrock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 63,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 544,231 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 800,700 shares. Virtu Limited Liability reported 17,217 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25 million for 9.81 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hennessy holds 0.14% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 42,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 199,000 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 0.15% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% or 122,003 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,134 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 0.15% or 245,481 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 270,296 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 24,033 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Services Lc stated it has 270 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd reported 50,900 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo Inc has 0.23% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 74,445 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 18,200 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares to 179,567 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 123,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.