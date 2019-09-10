As Antero Res (AR) Valuation Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Lifted Holding; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder North Run Capital LP Boosted Holding

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 20,247 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.785. About 9.38 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 0% or 15,144 shares. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 49,476 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Magnetar Fin holds 103,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Amer Intl has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Voya Investment Management holds 0% or 59,833 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 720,054 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 2.52M are held by Mackenzie. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Corp has 4.96% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 16.09 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 13,328 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 24,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.58 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. Warren Glen C Jr bought 21,900 shares worth $150,160. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 17,661 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,907 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 0% stake. Asset One invested in 25,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 8,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,506 shares stake. Gabelli And Invest Advisers has 151,068 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 2,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Lc holds 50,865 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. 10,888 were reported by Aperio Grp Lc. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 10,525 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 164,799 shares.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 345,000 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).