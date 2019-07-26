As Antero Res (AR) Valuation Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Boosted Holding by $35.58 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Semtech (SMTC) by $3.61 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 57,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,198 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 237,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 234,937 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62M shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of stock or 7,750 shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8.18 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 166 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 953,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 554,143 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 8.45 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 579,627 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.31% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 11,580 were reported by Dow Chemical De. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.84% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 228,412 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,434 shares. Salem Counselors Inc owns 9,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 720,054 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.89M for 60.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $56,100 was made by CHUKWU EMEKA on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Savings Bank Of America De reported 260,218 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 120,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Gru Llc accumulated 196,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Polar Llp reported 89,165 shares stake. 99,674 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 9,323 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability invested in 168 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Fmr Limited stated it has 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.24% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Voya Investment holds 0.09% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 826,710 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 43 shares.