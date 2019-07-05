As Antero Res (AR) Stock Value Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Upped Position by $2.50 Million; Dillon & Associates Has Upped Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $631,140

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 6.13 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,000 shares. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $777,823 on Tuesday, January 15. 9,067 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.36 million were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Harris Parker also sold $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,051 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Mgmt Llc holds 6.15% or 1.08M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 57 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.06% or 1,441 shares. Synovus Financial reported 37,257 shares. Birch Hill Investment Lc owns 7,795 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,046 shares. Korea Corp reported 824,375 shares. Ellington Management Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). North Amer Corporation owns 2,046 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 814,193 shares. Monetary Gp Inc owns 6,310 shares. 15,412 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Fagan Associate holds 5,760 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.09% or 15,432 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 1,813 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Could Be Salesforce.com’s Revenue Growth Over The Next 3 Years Post Tableau’s Acquisition? – Forbes” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Follows Its Own Advice in the First Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is DocuSign a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Plunge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hotter weather forecast lifts natural gas futures – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Natural Gas Stock Now Has Everything in Place to Succeed – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 51,362 shares to 409,199 shares, valued at $53.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 120,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,492 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited accumulated 31,282 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 120,839 shares. Apollo Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brave Warrior Advsrs Llc invested in 11.94 million shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 4,207 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 12,125 shares. Paloma Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.26M shares. 112,830 are held by Staley Capital Advisers. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 6,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 9,788 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc accumulated 277,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Menlo Advsr Lc has 370,590 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Honeywell Intll holds 46,320 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.