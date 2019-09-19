As Antero Res (AR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $940,580; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.11 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 188,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99 million, down from 11.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 674,696 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,553 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 16,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $143.17. About 122,915 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 14,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Management reported 11,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hap Trading accumulated 50,470 shares. Next Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 27,978 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 1,440 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor reported 101,466 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 23,447 are held by Old West Ltd Liability. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Com invested in 107,106 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 1.48 million shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brown Advisory holds 41,433 shares.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 7,350 shares valued at $49,946 was made by RADY PAUL M on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,165 shares to 26,511 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.