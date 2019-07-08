As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased by $320,000 Its Holding; Teradyne (TER) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Its Stake

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 929,893 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (TER) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 4.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.69 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.27M, down from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 255,396 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $102,012 were bought by RADY PAUL M. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37M shares, valued at $149.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

