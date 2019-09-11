As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 15.21M shares traded or 45.77% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 55,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 89,797 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 144,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 5.72M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/03/2018 – Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Talks U.S. and China Relations (Video); 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE ANNOUNCES GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2017 IN EMAILED STMT; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone Notches Another India Payday Selling Down Outsourcer

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 59,921 shares stake. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 10,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 560,264 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 10,699 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 571,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 4.39% or 100,000 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ar Asset Mgmt has 11,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 173,957 are held by Fincl Advisers Ltd. Essex Financial Serv invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Consolidated Invest Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.69% or 154,229 shares. Finance Architects Inc reported 800 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.03% or 75,798 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.82 million for 21.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 12,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Key Gru Holdings (Cayman) Ltd stated it has 7.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.20M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0% stake. Ameriprise holds 0% or 11,539 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 544,231 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 391,501 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 13,564 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.06% or 800,700 shares. 118,032 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 7.75M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Com has 16.09M shares for 4.96% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 106,846 shares.