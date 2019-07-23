As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Increased by $6.68 Million Its Holding; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Associates Management Lowered Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 6.15 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 8.89 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Production gains power Antero Resources’ Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Revaluation Of Standalone Antero Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Global Optical Coating Market Segmentation Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 17% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $150,160 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell Int Inc reported 46,320 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 1.04 million shares. Fernwood Invest Limited Liability holds 12,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 358,615 shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 29,000 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 113,654 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Principal Group Incorporated owns 18,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 13,500 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.3% or 11.94 million shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Acquisitions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eldorado And Caesars Join Forces: A Review – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 60,674 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Management has invested 0.12% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Llp holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 186,191 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 732,696 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 174 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 356,885 shares. Oaktree Mgmt LP accumulated 15.25M shares or 2.52% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Victory Mgmt Inc stated it has 896,553 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Selz Limited Liability Com invested in 1.46% or 878,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 953,013 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).