As Antero Res (AR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $429,784; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Boosted by $12.29 Million Its Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 16.49 million shares traded or 75.49% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Facebook has an awful lot of data on its users; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Net $4.99B; 26/03/2018 – FTC Confirms It Is Investigating Facebook’s Data Practices (Video); 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 954 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Metropolitan Life New York has 12,827 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 45,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 103,337 are owned by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Llc. Fund Mgmt stated it has 77,664 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 381,980 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 86,258 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 16.09M are owned by Warburg Pincus Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 814,852 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 1.69 million shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,392 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $29.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $207,353. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

