As Antero Res (AR) Stock Declined, Fpr Partners Boosted by $54.47 Million Its Holding; Oakworth Capital Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $677,286

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38 million, up from 79,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 18.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 30.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.09 million, up from 19.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 10.96M shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. 25,600 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $174,912 on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Invesco holds 0% or 541,471 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 21,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mai Mgmt stated it has 11,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 12,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,457 were accumulated by First Republic Mgmt. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 5,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 951,884 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 684,527 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 369,820 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Bancorp owns 37,099 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 47,972 shares. Clark Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anderson Hoagland And owns 21,300 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allstate reported 1.28% stake. Sanders Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ws Mngmt Lllp has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 7.24 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. Asset Mgmt has invested 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 1.68% or 18.90 million shares in its portfolio. 18,517 are owned by Farmers Bank & Trust. Idaho-based Caprock has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).