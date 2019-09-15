As Antero Res (AR) Shares Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding; Financial Consulate Raised Its Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Stock Value Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 87.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 502,744 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 3.39M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, up from 76,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.12. About 389,422 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. 7,350 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $49,946. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Strs Ohio owns 404,771 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 21,729 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 952,444 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 12,866 shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd reported 369,820 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 101,466 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Limited Liability holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.75 million shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 10,859 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 63,300 shares. Ellington Ltd Llc stated it has 459,897 shares.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Cap reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 604,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&R Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,918 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Vanguard Gp invested in 14.41M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 194,960 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 19,822 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 31 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested in 12,187 shares. Diversified has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 141,177 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 7,189 shares. 16,457 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Management. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.13% or 146,272 shares in its portfolio.