As Antero Res (AR) Shares Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Upped Position by $35.58 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Its Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. Warren Glen C Jr bought $173,130 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Braskem likely to pull out of West Virginia cracker plant – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,941 shares to 126,783 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

