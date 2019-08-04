As Antero Res (AR) Share Value Declined, Holder Magnetar Financial Has Increased Its Position; Aerovironment (AVAV) Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 5,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The hedge fund held 141,227 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 135,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 138,548 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 334.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 79,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 103,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 23,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.29 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 152,489 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $46.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 19,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,979 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital accumulated 2,500 shares. Strs Ohio reported 200 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 7,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) or 4,386 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 50,776 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 105,795 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 169,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.02% or 5,752 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0.25% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,918 shares. Whittier Co, California-based fund reported 999 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 12,551 shares to 10,235 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 145,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,577 shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $102,480 was made by RADY PAUL M on Thursday, March 14. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 148,252 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 0% stake. Hamilton Lane Ltd Liability Company reported 842,604 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Company has 16.09M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Virtu Fin Ltd Company owns 17,217 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 27,166 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 7.75M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.