As Antero Res (AR) Share Value Declined, Fpr Partners Has Increased Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Increased Its Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.63 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $442.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. Shares for $102,012 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, March 13. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Antero Resources Announces Appointment of Benjamin A. Hardesty as Lead Director and the Resignations of Peter R. Kagan and James R. Levy from the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 With Good Revenue Status Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hotter weather forecast lifts natural gas futures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares to 51,697 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,685 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

