As Antero Res (AR) Share Price Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Boosted Its Holding; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 17.52M shares traded or 92.58% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 43,427 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 87,520 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 2,750 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Magnetar Limited Liability Company invested in 103,337 shares. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Freestone Capital Hldgs holds 0.01% or 17,252 shares. 20.33M were accumulated by Vanguard. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.41M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 17,731 shares. 539,689 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Jpmorgan Chase And has 3.20M shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 77,664 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs stated it has 0.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 2.35 million shares. Gruss holds 4% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 110,659 shares. Meridian Counsel owns 78,941 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.29% or 105,860 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company invested in 556,280 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 82,550 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 71,976 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,570 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.68M were reported by Gvo Asset Management. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 52,356 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Ma accumulated 50,742 shares. 20,400 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Parkside State Bank And Tru stated it has 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).