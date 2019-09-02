As Antero Res (AR) Market Value Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered by $429,784 Its Holding; As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Valuation Rose, Holder Bandera Partners Lowered by $745,736 Its Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.88M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4,046 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $767,575 for 43.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Cap Ltd holds 939,335 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Zpr Invest Management reported 28,431 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 18,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns Inc invested in 301,220 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,014 shares. Renaissance holds 0% or 20,200 shares. 3,291 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Bandera Partners Lc holds 0.58% or 110,408 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 22,613 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,016 shares. Minerva Advsrs Lc holds 10,330 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wynnefield Inc stated it has 12.45% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 19,051 shares to 531,373 shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Kempen Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 814,852 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. 800,700 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. 10,909 were accumulated by World Asset Management. Baupost Gp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28.59M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 358,615 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 106,846 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,539 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.7% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mountain Lake Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 1.41 million shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 120,839 shares. Captrust Fin owns 2,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. RADY PAUL M bought 12,239 shares worth $102,012. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.