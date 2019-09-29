As Antero Res (AR) Market Value Declined, Fpr Partners Upped Stake; Honeywell International Holds Holding in Agree Rlty (ADC)

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Agree Rlty Corp (ADC) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 23,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Agree Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 178,415 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 30.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.09 million, up from 19.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.88 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 25,600 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $174,912 on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 23,900 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Com has 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old West Management Lc accumulated 23,447 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 14,600 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 309,140 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 794,830 shares. 168,634 were reported by Trexquant Lp. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 399,362 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 34,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Prtnrs Ag owns 0.24% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 358,979 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 1,198 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 336,400 shares. Moreover, Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 18,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential holds 62,090 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard invested in 0.03% or 6,790 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 38,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 308,422 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 59,996 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Principal Group. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 215,292 shares. 18,439 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Creative Planning accumulated 7,416 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 80,043 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 58 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% stake. 19,884 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 25,010 shares to 42,960 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Rlty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 51,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,585 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).