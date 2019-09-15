As Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Holding by $1.20 Million; As Ventas (VTR) Share Price Rose, Professional Advisory Services Trimmed by $573,172 Its Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 8,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 144,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, down from 153,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 54.01% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 239,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 696,172 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 456,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 9.69M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. $49,927 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M on Tuesday, May 28. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Millennium Limited Liability holds 26,100 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated reported 57,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs holds 660,408 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 525 shares. 46,320 are held by Honeywell Intll. Hightower Advisors has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 201,635 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 21,729 shares. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv holds 0.64% or 119,820 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,900 shares. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.01% or 13,925 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Vanguard reported 20.33 million shares. Mraz Amerine Associate stated it has 45,525 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 1.25M shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 253,719 shares to 223,394 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 223,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forward Management Lc, California-based fund reported 7,240 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 10,797 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 4,576 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc accumulated 0.3% or 35,959 shares. 43,525 were reported by Strategic Services. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability holds 1,558 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Security Research And Mgmt Incorporated owns 359,225 shares. Us Bancorp De invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cwm Limited Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 207,655 shares. Kistler has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). State Street invested in 26.26M shares. Lasalle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 222,461 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 1.20M shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 77,557 shares.