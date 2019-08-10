As Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Its Position by $320,000; Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Valuation Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.71M shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Finance Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 82,607 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 1.37M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 166 shares or 0% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 400,782 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 105,376 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 10,204 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.01% or 35,867 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 253,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $50,284. 25,000 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $207,353. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,132 shares to 102,094 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 5,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).