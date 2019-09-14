As Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed by $6.42 Million Its Position; Sawgrass Asset Management Holding In Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Was Increased

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89M, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 9.69 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 143,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 796,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.49 million, up from 652,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Another 31% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $166,862 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 112,830 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 867,866 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 3,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 12,591 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 168,634 shares. Eaton Vance reported 1.93M shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 106 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Apollo Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 83,401 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 676,477 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 10,859 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 399,362 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 200 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 100 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt holds 55,409 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Strum And Towne has 20,550 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Advisory Research owns 560,770 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Lc reported 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company reported 48,769 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Advisors Ltd Llc has 343,578 shares. Halsey Associate Ct owns 7,276 shares. Northrock Partners Ltd has 4,142 shares. Rdl Financial stated it has 2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 324,844 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Guardian Company reported 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 14,395 shares to 755,541 shares, valued at $39.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG).