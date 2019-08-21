As Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Raised by $35.58 Million Its Holding; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $403,200

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.53. About 4.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 7.08M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 62,142 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc invested in 17,731 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mackenzie owns 2.52 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.7% or 389,575 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.27% or 1.26M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,442 shares. Dow Chemical De stated it has 11,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 257,306 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.06 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd holds 0.02% or 103,337 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 15,144 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 63,450 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. $49,946 worth of stock was bought by RADY PAUL M on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.