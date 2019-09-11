As Antares Pharma Com (ATRS) Stock Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Has Upped by $498,711 Its Stake; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) as Stock Price Declined

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (ATRS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 166,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 672,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 1.04M shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 606,854 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01B, up from 565,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 6.52 million shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc Com by 104,764 shares to 158,341 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N by 29,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,153 shares, and cut its stake in Sunrun Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com holds 12,949 shares. Invesco reported 437,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 240,962 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 110,408 shares. Avenir stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 45,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 32,846 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De reported 85,377 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Geode Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.74 million shares. Raymond James Associate has 38,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.03 million were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49,130 shares to 91,781 shares, valued at $5.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Tr Gold Shs (GLD) by 85 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Proshares Ultrashort 20 Yr Treas New (TBT).