As Antares Pharma Com (ATRS) Shares Declined, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Raised Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Weatherly Asset Management

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (ATRS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 166,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 672,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 799,390 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares to 5,409 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,323 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Shares for $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 36,015 shares to 110,457 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (NYSE:MLM) by 7,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,753 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.