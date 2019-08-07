As Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Broadfin Capital Has Decreased by $2.40 Million Its Stake; Willis Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in Vse (VLO) by $730,174

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vse Corp (VLO) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 23,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 82,454 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Vse Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 800,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 1.41M shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (NYSEMKT:DIT) by 5,485 shares to 17,572 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 143,561 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc holds 0% or 302 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,439 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 1,210 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 5,069 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. American Insur Tx invested in 41,475 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0.12% or 168,129 shares in its portfolio. 6,422 were accumulated by Kcm Advsr. Panagora Asset holds 689,376 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru owns 686 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Synovus Fincl reported 16,994 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 45,309 shares to 395,309 shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 94,162 were accumulated by Art Advisors Ltd. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 412,828 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 337,685 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 97,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). The New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 32,846 were reported by Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership. Proshare Ltd Com owns 15,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) or 265,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.2% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 38,793 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. 26,095 are owned by Ser Automobile Association.