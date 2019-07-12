As Antares Pharma (ATRS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Continues to Hold Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.03. About 853,475 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 800,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 1.83M shares traded or 67.08% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,903 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 40,431 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 2,906 were reported by Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Llc. Edgemoor Inv Advsr invested in 0.04% or 2,328 shares. 27,748 are owned by Smith Salley And Assoc. First Manhattan holds 400 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 35,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.13% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Qs Investors Lc reported 15,679 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 0.03% or 60,644 shares in its portfolio. Muzinich accumulated 833 shares. Federated Pa holds 1.29M shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 38,191 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 143,400 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $83.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 2.13M shares. 26,873 were reported by Legal General Public Ltd. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 38,793 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Qs Investors Lc stated it has 265,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 45,933 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) or 23,453 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0% or 856,716 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 258,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 26,095 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 569,113 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Susquehanna International Gru Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,846 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 158,594 shares. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 322,615 shares to 622,615 shares, valued at $38.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.