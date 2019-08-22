As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Stone Run Capital Lowered Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Holding

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 214,185 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $212.31. About 16.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.