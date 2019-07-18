As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Brown Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $30.65 Million; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Decreased Holding by $613,041

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.03 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $207.49. About 250,994 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 15,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.46M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 427,464 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. 2,000 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH. Theisen Randall S sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,944 shares to 530,096 shares, valued at $25.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 500 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.02% or 1.20 million shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 7,500 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 74,569 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 30,040 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,116 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 15,184 shares. 17,804 are held by Renaissance Tech Lc. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,141 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hood River Cap Limited Co holds 0.42% or 204,165 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 2,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 7.41 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 603 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 110,130 shares stake.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 1.26 million shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $274.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 6,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 47.59 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital holds 17,381 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,450 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 6,558 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 3,444 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Torray Lc stated it has 5,888 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.27% or 42,412 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 365 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,534 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 8,300 shares. Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Webster Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 54 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 3,446 shares.