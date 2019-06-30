As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Bares Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding Maintained by Regentatlantic Capital Llc

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, down from 168,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $204.82. About 344,775 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,749 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 31,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 4.75M shares traded or 52.71% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Strs Ohio holds 4,945 shares. Gradient Investments Limited invested in 0% or 1,055 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 8,807 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amer Fincl Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Green Square Capital Limited Liability holds 1.67% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 55,848 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 1.21M shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 7,009 shares. Da Davidson & Com holds 0.29% or 364,933 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 663,528 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.35% or 26,304 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department owns 8,279 shares. Pnc Services Group has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9,733 shares to 64,403 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,833 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 69,856 shares. 1,958 were reported by Connable Office. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1.31% or 4,232 shares. Btim Corporation owns 74,910 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 45,577 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 17,381 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 165,063 are owned by Ajo Lp. Harvey Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.61% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tiedemann Advsrs owns 1,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.71% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 828,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.7% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 403,159 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 8.91 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 46.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. Another trade for 8,347 shares valued at $1.17M was made by MAHONEY RICHARD S. on Thursday, January 3.