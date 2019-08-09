As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stone Run Capital Decreased Holding by $345,800; Insmed (INSM) Share Value Declined While Foresite Capital Management Ii Decreased Holding by $1.40 Million

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.19. About 226,987 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 684,207 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Ansys – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 0.42% or 237,590 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 10,099 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8,812 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 20,961 shares. Fiera Cap holds 3,444 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 635,124 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 7,223 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 9,580 shares. 15,940 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Valley Advisers reported 75 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,006 shares. Sit Inv Associate reported 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 7,019 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insmed Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insmed closes stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 159,946 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 3,800 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Technology. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 379,451 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 207,343 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 39,292 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance reported 34,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech reported 20,498 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 102,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 199,476 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 98,939 shares. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 129,280 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Citigroup has 61,462 shares.