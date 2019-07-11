As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose, Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered by $499,590 Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered by $613,200 Its Stake

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, down from 123,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.94. About 243,600 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.40M, down from 581,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 3.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $92.73M for 48.38 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares to 164,702 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21 billion for 19.73 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,899 shares to 99,599 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 11,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund (FFTWX).

