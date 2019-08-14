As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding; Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000; Stock Value Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 53,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 157,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.70M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $205.06. About 493,816 shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 6,895 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Participate at KeyBanc Capital Technology Forum – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,175 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Camarda Financial Limited has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ci reported 126 shares. Company Bancshares owns 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,677 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.06% or 924,724 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 331,861 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 441,177 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Invsts has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,187 shares. Capital Of America holds 82,589 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co owns 586,089 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 512,529 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 21,970 shares. The New York-based Crestwood Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 5.98% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels Wins Patent Lawsuits Against Chinese Manufacturers – PRNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.98% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% or 1.51M shares. Harvey Limited Liability Com owns 1.00 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 76,915 shares. Northern Tru reported 52,297 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 41,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 35,137 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc has 636,772 shares. Awm Company holds 0.43% or 4.17M shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock holds 274,070 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 1.47M shares. 1.07M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 40,525 shares.