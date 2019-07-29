As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stone Run Capital Has Lowered by $345,800 Its Holding; Hound Partners Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 37,158 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 5.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Llp invested in 12.14M shares or 8.14% of the stock. Baskin Fincl Svcs Inc reported 3.88% stake. Moreover, Round Table Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,988 shares. Family Cap Co holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,200 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 0.11% stake. Summit Securities Lc stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 90,387 shares. 3.23M are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability. Boston Research & Mgmt Inc reported 3.59% stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12.59M shares. Gruss & Inc owns 70,500 shares. City Tru Company Fl reported 57,274 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.45% or 496,139 shares. Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,379 shares. 21,459 were accumulated by Pinnacle Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60,616 shares to 169,703 shares, valued at $76.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,217 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 84 shares. Ameriprise has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stock Yards Bank & Trust owns 2,485 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Convergence Partners Limited Liability Company holds 10,099 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited holds 0.05% or 11,951 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) owns 1.01M shares. 70,316 are owned by Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc. Parkside Commercial Bank & Trust invested in 823 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,320 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 8.91 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.43% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.07M shares. State Street accumulated 3.57M shares. Assetmark reported 1,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,487 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).