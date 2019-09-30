As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose, First Personal Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding by $548,148; As Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Stock Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.87 Million

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 2,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 29,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.45. About 254,851 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.85 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 183,201 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 55.36 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,049 shares to 47,104 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8,802 shares. 1,437 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.08% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Street Corporation holds 3.57 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,777 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,909 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 349,967 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pension Service has 0.08% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 113,194 shares. Smithfield Communication reported 847 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office holds 101,689 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 49,744 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates owns 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 124 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Limited Co has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Axa reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 3,428 shares. 10,041 are held by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. First Republic Invest Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,400 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 6,989 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 804 shares. 8,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,785 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Cap Gp has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 69,804 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 119,800 shares. Architects invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).