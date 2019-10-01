As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose, Carderock Capital Management Boosted Stake by $1.05 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Has Trimmed Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 26,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $221.36. About 279,718 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 5,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 222,249 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.85M, down from 227,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,154 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voya Investment Limited Co invested in 0.85% or 3.53M shares. Hengehold Ltd Com holds 25,674 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 3,390 are held by Ipg Advsrs. Martin Co Inc Tn invested in 24,013 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Finance owns 447,131 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 2.3% or 216,333 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Canandaigua Natl Bancorporation holds 133,279 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sit Associate has 243,248 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp owns 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,074 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 18,905 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $147.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

