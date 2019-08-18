As Ansys (ANSS) Shares Rose, Stone Run Capital Has Trimmed by $345,800 Its Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $433,344 as Share Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 14,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 10,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 7,809 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Css Limited Co Il accumulated 3,850 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 9,580 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 5,700 shares stake. Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Com holds 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 105,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 27,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3.57 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 375 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has 828,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd has 1.34M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,431 shares to 81,074 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,409 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.32% or 97,527 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 117,685 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charles Schwab Advisory has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,284 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,628 shares. Dodge And Cox has 5,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 804,875 shares stake. 64,085 are owned by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Company has 101,605 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.54% stake. Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 135,395 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs stated it has 1.58M shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 299 shares.

