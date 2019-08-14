As Ansys (ANSS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Garrison Financial Decreased Stake by $1.65 Million; Halsey Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $333,207

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 36,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $205.06. About 493,816 shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,657 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 138,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 32.01M shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday’s Vital Data: Amgen, American Airlines and Apple – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,962 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,548 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Com accumulated 2.22% or 35,004 shares. Eos Mngmt LP holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,385 shares. 18,991 are owned by Amica Retiree. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson Investment Advsrs accumulated 185,246 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Llc holds 3,067 shares. Wallace Management reported 2,368 shares. Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Company reported 1,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Avenir Corporation holds 90,170 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.93% or 45.68M shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Lc has invested 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Franchise Prtn Llp stated it has 3.75M shares or 8.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,040 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt. Df Dent And Incorporated holds 3.54% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 977,248 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And reported 823 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Rafferty Asset Lc has 3,049 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 0% or 54 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,362 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 74,184 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 4,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 15,647 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 3,079 shares. Bell National Bank invested in 3,527 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Westpac Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Republic Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 4,007 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 10,803 shares to 16,740 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).