As Ansys (ANSS) Shares Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Lifted by $1.65 Million Its Stake; Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Aarons (AAN) by $5.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 98,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 108,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 565,467 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 139,038 shares to 292,120 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). 804,345 are held by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd holds 59,280 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research accumulated 15,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 330 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Llc invested in 0.27% or 10,465 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 6,634 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 35,757 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh invested in 279,988 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 48,256 shares. Oak Oh accumulated 7,155 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 95,400 shares. Affinity Advsr Llc invested in 0.09% or 8,044 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 22,364 shares.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aaron’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aaron’s, Progressive Leasing and Former NFL Star Kurt Warner Unveil 50th Home Presentation to St. Louis Single Mother – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enterprise to Gain on Scheduled Ethylene Pipeline Extension – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aaronâ€™s, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Aaron’s Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,200 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 706 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 6,681 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.67% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 70,370 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt has invested 2% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 389 shares. Horizon Investments Lc reported 1,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 0.68% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 1,903 were reported by Washington Tru. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 46,974 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Eagle Ridge Inv Management owns 1,240 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 3.57 million shares. Kames Cap Pcl invested in 1.79% or 345,248 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 52,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.