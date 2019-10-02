As Ansys (ANSS) Shares Rose, Carderock Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Valuation Declined While Narwhal Capital Management Increased by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 39.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 13,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 48,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, up from 34,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 518,230 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 26,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $212.37. About 49,008 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 6,000 shares. 584 are held by Tci Wealth. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 63,085 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fosun holds 0.03% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.67% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 54,041 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 1.08 million shares stake. Duncker Streett holds 10,960 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Shelton Management invested in 0.13% or 29,755 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,387 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 59,653 are owned by Callahan Advisors Ltd Com. Girard Partners holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 14,314 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 82,750 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,912 shares to 17,033 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,242 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,064 shares to 63,687 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,777 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

