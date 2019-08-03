As Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose, Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.00 Million; As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.97 million shares traded or 115.70% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 157,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, down from 168,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elf Beauty Inc by 490,171 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 21,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 11,951 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 94,241 shares. Davis R M holds 0.69% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 101,828 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 111 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 155,988 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 63,749 shares stake. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 61,407 are held by Brown Advisory. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sun Life Fin Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp reported 16,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 1.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Lc owns 28,256 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 44.81 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019

