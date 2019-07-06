As Ansys (ANSS) Share Price Rose, Kames Capital Plc Has Boosted by $4.07 Million Its Position; Cerner (CERN) Holding Maintained by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 67,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 22,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.06 million, up from 322,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 234,270 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,543 shares to 639,497 shares, valued at $105.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 62,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,460 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Communications Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Franklin Resource Inc reported 205,860 shares stake. Nordea Invest invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 331,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated invested in 69,856 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 0% or 2,957 shares. Conning owns 1,320 shares. Caxton Assoc LP reported 1,889 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited holds 0.03% or 1,169 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,713 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 31,459 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 292,526 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Btim invested in 0.19% or 74,910 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,741 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 162,789 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 261 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 581,162 shares. 808 are held by Captrust Finance. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,010 shares. Generation Investment Mngmt Llp has 3.30M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 14,181 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 76,499 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 74,979 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt owns 49,045 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 8,910 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 44,630 shares to 74,118 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 43,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,033 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.