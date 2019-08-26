As Ansys (ANSS) Share Price Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Upped by $379,288 Its Stake; Leuthold Group Decreased Select Medical Holdings Corpor (SEM) Holding by $510,622; Shares Rose

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (SEM) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 36,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The hedge fund held 203,839 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 240,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corpor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 184,510 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 2,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 25,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 23,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.99. About 227,462 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,862 shares to 77,181 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dj Indl Avg Etf (DIA) by 13,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,443 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Res Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 9,217 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 84,587 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 0.07% stake. Parkside Fincl National Bank holds 823 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 25,185 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bainco Invsts stated it has 38,743 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 1.80 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 13,516 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Fil accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 524,602 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Tci Wealth Advisors has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 44,806 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 120,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hood River Capital Limited Liability has 1.4% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,099 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 73,242 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 8,900 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). First Advisors Lp holds 0% or 77,425 shares in its portfolio.