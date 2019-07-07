As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Stone Run Capital Has Decreased by $345,800 Its Stake; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Rose, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,417 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 135,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 303,262 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 242,709 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Ltd Co stated it has 3.61% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 6.78M are held by Blackrock Inc. Sumitomo Life owns 13,892 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 512,529 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Legal General Gp Plc has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 586,089 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America reported 237 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Limited Liability Co reported 28,256 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Asset Incorporated invested in 16,703 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd has 594,485 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% or 15,680 shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability Co has 4,973 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 97,149 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Mngmt reported 1.82 million shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC also sold $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 4.31M shares valued at $87.18M was made by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 101,941 shares to 257,299 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 112,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.