As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stone Run Capital Has Decreased Holding by $345,800; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Position

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $218.13. About 272,105 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 23,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 57,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 80,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 6.95 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips; 26/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs – March 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp/Mn (NYSE:USB) by 7,558 shares to 52,149 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,684 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 7.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,688 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,756 shares. Millennium Limited Company holds 1.03M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 241,991 shares. 144,080 were reported by Markel. M Secs holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,677 shares. 4,397 are owned by Leisure Cap Mgmt. 509,382 were reported by South Dakota Council. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 102,423 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Torray Lc reported 86,242 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 130,287 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.91 million shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 9,552 shares in its portfolio.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares to 49,035 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 14,177 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 74,184 shares. 94,241 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 83,913 shares. Harvey Company Ltd owns 3.61% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 115,004 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 12,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Petrus Lta has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,328 shares. Cookson Peirce & has 2,405 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 136,923 shares. 12,722 are owned by Strs Ohio. Welch Forbes Lc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 475,523 shares. Mawer Mngmt invested 0.77% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 7,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 46,974 shares or 0.01% of the stock.