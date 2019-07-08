As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $1.65 Million; As Ugi New (UGI) Stock Rose, Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $25.86 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 91,955 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.87. About 24,062 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 34,713 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited owns 924,724 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 1.01M shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Reilly Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Conestoga Capital Lc invested in 0.14% or 27,377 shares. Caxton Assoc LP reported 1,889 shares. 1,328 were reported by Petrus Tru Co Lta. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 1,032 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 1,186 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il invested in 0.04% or 3,850 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19,528 shares to 74,432 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 3,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,589 shares, and cut its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS And BMW Group Partner To Jointly Create The Industry’s First Simulation Tool Chain For Autonomous Driving – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on May 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.10 million for 69.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.26 million shares to 17.03M shares, valued at $261.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 217,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).